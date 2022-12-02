Awe Inspired

Selene Necklace

$190.00

Buy Now Review It

At Awe Inspired

ENCHANTING AMOROUS ETHEREAL. The Story: selene Greek Goddess of the moon, she’s gorgeous, magically gifted, and responsible for driving the moon across the sky every night with her silver, snowy steed-led chariot. Is there anything quite as romantic as staring up at the moon, wondering if your lover is too? So it shouldn’t be surprising that she took many lovers, including Zeus, Pan, and the mortal Endymion. Whenever the moon isn’t visible in the night sky, it’s rumored she’s visiting Endymion. She’s also the reason moonrocks are known as selenite. Invoke this Goddess to aid you in promoting sleepiness. Your Theme Song Full Moon by Brandy