Lisa Marie Fernandez delivers stylish swimwear designed to flatter the female form. A case in point, the Selena bikini is crafted in the USA from a cornflower-blue bonded stretch fabric with a light-beige smocked panel across the chest, then finished with a frill that highlights the smallest part of the frame. Note the self tie-fastening skinny straps at the shoulders and sides for a personalised fit. Make a poolside statement, wear it with a wide-brimmed hat and oversized shades.
Product number: 1190725