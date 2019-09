Rat & Boa

Selena Ruffled-silk Maxi Dress

£250.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion.com

Rat & Boa’s black Selena dress is crafted from delicate plissé silk layered in whimsical ruffles that sweep around the figure. The semi-sheer silhouette is cut with a V-neck and scoop back then drapes to a side-split hem for a romantic finish.