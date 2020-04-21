Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
MAC
Selena La Reina Makeup Bag
$35.00
Buy Now
Review It
At MAC
A special-edition black nylon makeup bag with an exclusive iridescent rhinestone design, inspired by Selenau2019s legendary blinged-out bustier.
More from MAC
MAC
Extra Dimension Skinfinish / Selena La Reina
$37.00
from
MAC
BUY
MAC
Lipglass / Selena La Reina
$18.50
from
MAC
BUY
MAC
Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour / Selena La Reina
$23.00
from
MAC
BUY
MAC
Eye Shadow X 8: Me Siento Muy Excited
$35.00
from
MAC
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted