Universal Standard

Seine Mid Rise Skinny Jeans 27 Inch

For a second skin fit, we recommend going a size down when purchasing. Our best-selling jeans now in a mid rise! Super stretchy and guaranteed to hug you in all the right places, the Seine Mid-Rise Jeans are specifically engineered for a perfect fit and unreal comfort. These are a staple style. Available in two lengths and four different washes. Fit: Fitted, view the product size guide Model: 5'11" wearing 20