Universal Standard

Seine High Rise Skinny Jeans 27 Inch

$90.00 $65.00

Buy Now Review It

At Universal Standard

For a second skin fit, we recommend going a size down when purchasing. Our absolute best-selling jeans & a staple for every woman's wardrobe, these jeans are specifically engineered for a perfect fit and unreal comfort. Constructed with a high waist and invisible built-in stretch, the Seine Jeans are quite simple a must-have. Five washes for any mood, two lengths to suit your style. Fit: Fitted, view the product size guide Model 5'9" wearing 10