Hunza G

Seersucker Swimsuit

$175.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Hunza G was huge in the '80s and who can forget the dress worn by Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman? Now experiencing a revival thanks to influencers like Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski, the brand's hip-grazing swimsuits are back in a big way. This red seersucker style has a low scooped back and high-cut briefs that create the illusion of longer legs. Wear it with: [Le Specs Sunglasses ], [Jennifer Fisher Earrings ], [Alighieri Necklace ].