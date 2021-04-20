Ganni

Seersucker Check Smock Dress

£225.00

Sleeveless smock midi dress in printed cotton silk featuring a ruffled bib collar and a shirred bodice. Form-fitting through waist with elastic shirring, then wide, A-line skirt Front centre invisible zip detail, open to desired length Side slip pockets Slip on style, no closure Soft, lightweight, thin cotton-blend seersucker fabric with slight stretch Unlined, minimally sheer EXCLUSIVE This piece is exclusive and is only available at GANNI.com and in GANNI Stores.