Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Ganni
Seersucker Check Maxi Dress
£210.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ganni
Checked square neck seersucker maxi dress. Features an A-line skirt, shirred stitch effect on straps and chest, finished off with ruffled trim detailing.
Need a few alternatives?
Weekday
Meja Dress
£35.00
from
Weekday
BUY
& Other Stories
Gathered A-line Maxi Dress
£95.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Violeta By Mango
Leopard Gown
£79.99
£39.99
from
Mango
BUY
Need Supply Co.
Smocked Silk Maxi Dress
$395.00
$126.40
from
Ganni
BUY
More from Ganni
Ganni
Button-embellished Striped Cashmere Sweater
£300.00
£150.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Ganni
Seersucker Check Dress
$250.00
$100.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Ganni
Leopard Print Cotton & Silk Peplum Top
$250.00
$99.98
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Ganni
Jacquard Mini Wrap Dress
$250.00
$150.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Dresses
Mango
Sequins Fringed Dress
$149.99
$119.99
from
Mango
BUY
Reformation
Creed Dress
$248.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Kelli Dress
$248.00
$74.70
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Ryder Dress Es
$118.00
$35.40
from
Reformation
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted