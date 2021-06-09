Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Ganni
Seersucker Check Maxi Dress
£215.00
£172.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ganni
NEW DROP OF SUMMER-READY STYLES ARE IN 🚲 SHOP NOW
Need a few alternatives?
Urban Outfitters
Uo Lottie 70s Floral Tie-back Midi Dress
BUY
£52.00
Urban Outffiters
Staud
Moana Printed Halterneck Midi Dress
BUY
£196.00
£280.00
Net-A-Porter
Mango
Paisley Dress With Ruffles
BUY
£49.99
Mango
Reformation
Noreen Smocked Ruffle Dress
BUY
£208.95
Nordstrom
More from Ganni
Ganni
Seersucker Check Maxi Dress
BUY
£172.00
£215.00
Ganni
Ganni
Feather Trimmed Shirred Silver Dress
BUY
£17.00
By Rotation
Ganni
Seersucker Dress
BUY
£215.00
Ganni
Ganni
Seersucker Check Maxi Dress
BUY
$285.00
Ganni
More from Dresses
Staud
Moana Printed Halterneck Midi Dress
BUY
£196.00
£280.00
Net-A-Porter
Mango
Paisley Dress With Ruffles
BUY
£49.99
Mango
Reformation
Noreen Smocked Ruffle Dress
BUY
£208.95
Nordstrom
Urban Outfitters
Uo Siren Strappy Back Midi Dress
BUY
$79.00
Urban Outffiters
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted