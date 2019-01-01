Search
Seedlings Calla 2019-2020 Planner

$32.00
At Anthropologie
This 17-month planner keeps you organized - and equal friendly. Packaged using biodegradable eco-paper embedded with wildflower seeds, this stationery staple encourages you plant the packaging, watch the seeds grow, and let the paper compost away.
