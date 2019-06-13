Search
Seeded Stool

$148.00$74.95
At Anthropologie
A versatile piece for sun rooms and patios alike, this artfully patterned stool works as a petite seat or side table - and is weather-resistant enough to use outside.
17 Small-Space Patio Finds That Work In & Out
by Elizabeth Buxton