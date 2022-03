Paravel

See All Canvas Vanity Case

$183.00

Buy Now Review It

At Matches Fashion

The clear panels surrounding Paravel's beige See All vanity case make it an ideal pick for travel organisation. It's made from water-resistant cotton canvas with durable navy shell lining, then is completed with black trims and a gold hot-stamped logo at the back. Make it a mainstay in your long-haul flight roster.