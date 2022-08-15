Brooklyn Bedding

Sedona Elite

$2399.00 $1799.25

Buy Now Review It

At Brooklyn Bedding

Advanced cooling top fabric that delivers cooling benefits on contact 1.5” copper infused memory foam, a top layer that offers the antimicrobial and cooling properties of copper with the exceptional full body cushioning and pressure relief of memory foam. 2.5” micro pocketed coils, a flexible and soundless spring that follows the natural contours of the body to enhance airflow, motion isolation, and pressure relief. (Includes up to 6,000 coils.) 1.5” hyper-dense transition foam provides a gentle transition to our advanced coil system. 8” core of individually encased coils, the patented Ascension X® coils offer reinforced edge support and three carefully zoned areas for superior lumbar support—while also providing superior pressure relief, motion isolation, and breathability. (Includes up to 1,032 coils.) 1” high-density foam base adds durability to the mattress while reinforcing our individually encased coils as they compress. Offered in a universal medium comfort-level to provide optimal support and the right amount of pressure relief. Bed-in-a-box delivery allows for easy maneuverability from your front door to your bedroom. Free delivery to all 48 contiguous states. 10-year warranty. 120-night risk free trial.