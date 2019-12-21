The Unemployed Philosophers Guild

Show your devotion to Kurt Vonnegut, the patron saint of humanity, misanthropes, and the fantastic. The front of the devotional candle features Vonnegut's image. The back shows his patronage, saint's day, and a unique prayer to inspire and enlighten. Measures 8.5" tall, 2" diameter. Made of glass. Made in America with domestic materials. Click on "The Unemployed Philosophers Guild" near the product title to see more great gifts. UPG truly has presents of mind.