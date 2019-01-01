Anthropologie

Sectored Marble Side Table

Polished marble table with iron legs in a brass finish. Slight variation in natural stone will occur. Polished marble has a wax seal, but caution must be taken when placing items on this table top. Dusting is best done with a soft, dry, lint-free cloth. For stone surfaces, liquids should be immediately soaked up with a paper towel and wiped dry to avoid any staining. If a liquid spill occurs prompt cleaning is advised. Avoid using chemical cleaners. This piece is intended for indoor use. No assembly required. Imported.