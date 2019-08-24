Amazon

Secrets Of The Southern Belle: How To Be Nice, Work Hard, Look Pretty, Have Fun, And Never Have An Off Moment

From Phaedra Parks, breakout star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, comes a true Southern Belle’-s witty, practical, and no-nonsense guide to life.Who is always perfectly put together and never at a loss for words? Who is profes­-sional, courteous, and harder working than any­-one else? Whose Christmas cards arrive the day after Thanksgiving, year after year? Y’-all know she’-s got to be a Southern Belle. A Southern Belle takes care of herself and makes sure people treat her right. She always gets her way, even if her man thinks it was his idea. (That’-s a win for you both.) But, darling, you don’-t have to be raised in the South to be the same fun-loving package of looks, charm, and determination that makes a Belle a Belle. That’-s what this delightful little book is for! Ladies, take it from Phaedra Parks, the smart, confident, and always poised star of The Real House­-wives of Atlanta. Life as a Belle is simply better—-for you and for the people around you. So let’-s imag­-ine you’-re rocking on the front porch, with a tall glass of sweet tea and a plate of ladyfingers, because Phaedra’-s got a thing or two to tell you!