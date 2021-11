Fifty Shades of Grey

Secret Touching Finger Vibe

$34.99 $19.46

Buy Now Review It

At Ella Paradis

Get to know your lover's body with the stirring sensations of the bullet-powered 50 Shades of Grey Secret Touching Finger Massager. Spark passionate arousal in just a few strokes. A slim finger vibrator designed for nimble stimulation, Secret Touching elicits potent desire in play. Highlights: Body safe silicone, ABS plastic Waterproof Temperature Sensitive Hypoallergenic, Non-Phallic, Phthalate Free