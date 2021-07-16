Lovehoney

Secret Sensations Remote Control Love Egg

£39.99 £12.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lovehoney

Crack open a new world of pleasure with the help of this remote control love egg vibrator, and discover a powerful toy with 10 vibration speeds and patterns to enjoy. Use the discreet remote to play solo or with a partner, inside or outside the bedroom. Weighing 62 grams with the batteries inserted, the toy's smooth surface is designed to slide and sit inside, delivering vibrations to your inner sweet spots. Use the attached loop to easily remove the egg when playtime is over. Your love egg is best enjoyed with water-based lubricant.