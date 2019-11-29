Erica Weiner

Secret Message Acrostic Necklace

Intimate, colorful, and encoded acrostic jewelry first appeared in the early 1800's. Each letter of the alphabet was made to correspond with a different precious gemstone, and the so-called "secret language of gems" was born. For example, a Victorian favorite combo, "DEAREST", would be "spelled" this way: Diamond, Emerald, Amethyst, Ruby, Emerald, Sapphire, Turquoise. Get it? Our acrostic necklace is a completely personal way to celebrate an important event, express a sentiment, or wear a loved one's name. Customize yours using our interactive stone-picker - we won't tell a soul what it says. We make your necklace length to order!