Secret

Aluminum Free Deodorant, Coconut Scent (pack Of 3)

$17.91

Buy Now Review It

Secret Aluminum Free has a new formula that provides superior 48-hour odor fighting protection Free of aluminum, parabens, dyes, and talc This aluminum Free Deodorant has been dermatologist tested Designed to be gentle while providing superior odor protection Aluminum Free protection powered by America's #1 Women's deodorant brand Secret Aluminum Free Deodorant has been reformulated with 3x more odor fighters to provide 48 hours of odor protection. The new dry stick formula goes on dry, feels clean, and is free from aluminum, parabens, dyes, and talc. Made with Secret OdorShield technology, Secret Aluminum Free Deodorant is formulated with a sweat-activated and time-released fragrance to keep you feeling fresh, confident, and odor-free so you're always ready to take on high-stress moments. Than before