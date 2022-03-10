Madewell

Second Wave Swim Biker Shorts

$65.00 $52.00

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Product Details Hide Sustainable and swim-ready, our Madewell Second Wave collection comes in feel-good recycled fabric. Perfect for anyone who, ahem, likes a bit more coverage (or just enjoys a beach jog), this biker shorts-length bikini bottom has both a zip pocket and one in the waistband for your ID. Full coverage: high waist. Zip pocket, hidden waistband pocket. UPF 50 sun protection. 82% polyamide/18% elastane. Machine wash. Import. Madewell.com only. NE350