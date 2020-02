Madewell

Second Wave Straight One-piece Swimsuit

$75.00

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Our Madewell Second Wave swim collection has a built-in feel-good factor—the fabric was made using recycled plastic (aka, this piece = 14 water bottles). Cut high for a legs-for-days effect, this print-mix one-piece has a tie back, a built-in shelf bra and a '90s-inspired straight neckline.