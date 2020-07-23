Madewell

Second Wave Spaghetti-strap One-piece Swimsuit In Sunflower Season

$75.00 $39.75

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Our Madewell Second Wave swim collection has a built-in feel-good factor—the fabric was made using recycled material. Scooped front and back with adjustable spaghetti straps, this floral one-piece is fully lined for extra support (our designer even wore it hiking). With sizes running from XXS to 3X, it's an "everyone needs this suit" kinda deal.