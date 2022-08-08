Madewell

Second Wave Spaghetti-strap One-piece Swimsuit

$69.50 $43.60

Sustainable and swim-ready, our Madewell Second Wave collection comes in feel-good recycled fabric. Scooped front and back, this one-piece doubles as a bodysuit (our designer even wore this style hiking). Light support: lined. Adjustable straps. Minimal seat coverage. UPF 50 sun protection. 80% pre-consumer recycled nylon/20% elastane. Do Well: This fabric is recycled from pre-consumer nylon waste like fishing nets, fabric scraps or carpet. Machine wash. Import. Madewell.com only. MD326