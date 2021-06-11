Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
Tommy John
Second Skin Thong
$18.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Tommy John
Our softest, smoothest fabric. Designed for everyday wear.
Need a few alternatives?
b.tempt'd by Wacoal
Lace Kiss Thong
BUY
$8.99
$13.00
Bare Necessities
Calvin Klein
Invisibles Thong
BUY
$15.00
Bare Necessities
Under Armour
Pure Stretch Thong
BUY
$6.99
$12.00
Under Armour
Icebreaker
Siren Thong
BUY
$30.00
Backcountry
More from Tommy John
Tommy John
Second Skin Lace Cheeky Briefs
BUY
$26.00
Nordstrom
Tommy John
Second Skin Cheeky Bikini
BUY
$22.00
Nordstrom
Tommy John
Women's Cool Cotton Boyshort
BUY
$24.00
Tommy John
Tommy John
Second Skin Thong
BUY
$20.00
Tommy John
More from Intimates
Commando
Butter Mid-rise Thong
BUY
$26.00
Commando
ThirdLove
Pima Cotton Thong
BUY
$15.00
ThirdLove
b.tempt'd by Wacoal
Lace Kiss Thong
BUY
$8.99
$13.00
Bare Necessities
Parade
Universal Thong
BUY
$8.00
Parade
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted