Mario Badescu

Seaweed Night Cream

£18.50

Buy Now Review It

At BeautyBay.com

Mario Badescu Seaweed Night Cream (28g) is a non-greasy, oil-free night cream enriched with Seaweed, Collagen and Hyaluronic Acid to soften, hydrate and nourish the skin without clogging pores. Elastin and Hyalronic Acid help mantain maximum moisture without the use of heavy ingredients. Seaweed extract contains nourishing trace minerals and has the ability to form a protective barrier on the skin. It leaves the skin feeling soft and silky. Suitable for combination, dry & oily skin types.