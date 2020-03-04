The Seaweed Bath Co

Seaweed Body Wash With Eucalyptus & Peppermint

$7.99

Deeply moisturizing body wash to calm, cleanse and nourish skin. Lathering formula is versatile for use as a shaving gel. Antimicrobial neem oil protects and moisturizes all skin types, including dry, cracked skin. packaging design may be slightly different from image shown Product Description The Seaweed Bath Co.. Wildly natural seaweed body wash with eucalyptus and peppermint scent, It has a moisturizing lather that leaves skin feeling hydrated, refreshed and renewed. Best for those who want a deeply moisturizing body wash to calm, cleanse and nourish skin. Nutrient rich bladderwrack seaweed extract detoxifies, hydrates and replenishes skin. Antioxidant rich spirulina cleanses and purifies skin. Hawaiian kukui oil, coconut oil and Aloe Vera nourish, hydrate and soften skin. From the Manufacturer