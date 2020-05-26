Goodfair

Seasons Subscription Bundle

$35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Goodfair

Let us put your thrift shopping on auto-pilot. Every season (3 months) we will send you a new set of preloved items so you always have something new to you to wear that is right for the season. Please note that this is a subscription, and requests to receive only one season or to cancel subscriptions before a full 4-season shipment cycle will be subject to a cancellation fee of $20. Spring (Mar 1st - May31) 👈📦CURRENTLY SHIPPING📦 1 Rain Coat, 1 Denim Shirt, 1 Zip Up Hoodie, 1 Printed Tee, 1 Lightweight Zipper Jacket Summer (Jun 1st - Aug 31st) 1 Hawaiian Shirt, 1 Baseball Cap, 2 Polos, 1 Tie Dye Tee Fall (Sep 1st - Nov 30th) 1 Men's Surprise Sweater, 1 Pair of Track Pants, 1 Flannel Shirt Winter (Dec 1st - Feb 28th) 1 Heavy Winter Jacket, 1 Christmas Sweater, 1 Waffle Knit Long Sleeve Shirt