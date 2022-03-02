Juliet Diaz

Seasons Of The Witch: Yule Oracle

$24.95 $19.48

Embrace the season of Yule in all its splendor, mystery, and magic. As the wheel of year turns, Yule reminds us of warmth, happiness, and time to be thankful for all that we have. For centuries ancient healers have celebrated the restorative energy of the Yuletide festival, the traditional harsh winters reminding us of our innate ability to weather storms and find support and comfort with loved ones. In Seasons of the Witch: Yule Oracle you’ll discover 44 healing messages to align you with the divine wisdom of the year’s darkest night and the joyful celebration associated with the winter holidays. This oracle is your path to deep reflection and tranquility—a promise to the brighter days to come.