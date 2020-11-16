Above The Flame Candle Co.

A beautiful collection of hand poured seasonal soy wax candles available in three winter scents & finished with a delicate touch of dried botanicals. Handmade in Inverness, Scotland with vegan, cruelty-free fragrance oils and presented in an amber glass jar with an aluminium lid and compostable label. Gift wrapped in kraft paper - an ideal eco-gift for your loved ones! Choose from three scents: Pumpkin Spice - A comforting fragrance of rich, creamy pumpkin complemented with nuances of cinnamon, nutmeg, clove and ginger. A warm and sweet scent hand finished with lily petals. Festive Fig - A cheerful balance of cranberry and sweet fig with accompanying notes of blood orange and pink grapefruit, hand finished with pink cornflower petals. Winter Lodge - A fresh uplifting fragrance that comes alive through notes of pine, lemon and eucalyptus. All of this leads into a heart of forest fruit, winter jasmine and lavender while the amber and moss complete the fragrance. Hand finished with blue cornflower petals. Above The Flame Candle Co. is proud to say they plant a tree for every order! Burn time: 20h - Net weight: 100g.