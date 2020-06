East Urban Home

‘seaside’ – Wrapped Canvas Graphic Art Print

$76.00 $38.90

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

The artwork is crafted with 100% cotton artist-grade canvas, professionally hand-stretched and stapled over pine wood bars in gallery wrap style a method utilized by artists to present artwork in galleries. Fade-resistant archival inks guarantee perfect color reproduction that remains vibrant for decades even when exposed to strong light.