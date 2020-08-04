DryBar

Seashore Spritzer

For an effortless beachy look, minus the salt! Creates soft, tousled waves with a texturized, semi-matte finish. THE BENEFITS: Sugar enhances natural waves, texture and body without drying out hair. Won't leave grit or residue behind and easily rinses out. Pliable Polymer Blend provides long-lasting body, fullness, and style memory. Pineapple Extract and Sea Kelp rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants help promote healthier-looking hair. WHICH HAIR TYPE IS IT GOOD FOR: Great as a means of enhancing curly or wavy hair that is fine, medium, or thick. PLUS: No parabens, sulfates, or phthalates Cruelty-free, no animal testing Coconut Colada scent with notes of coconut water, muguet, and coconut Full Size: 147mL / 5 fl. oz.