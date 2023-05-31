Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Brooches and Pins
MandalaGems
Seashell Compact
£27.69
Buy Now
Review It
At Etsy
Need a few alternatives?
Mejuri x Luar
Single Mejuri X Luar ‘ana’ Hoop Charm
BUY
$98.00
Mejuri
Mango
Metal Scissors Brooch
BUY
£22.99
Mango
Vintage Spirit Jewels
Vintage Style Art Deco Style Sunburst Star Crystal Brooch Pin Brooch Shawl Pin
BUY
£12.00
Etsy
Loewe
Gold-tone Brooch
BUY
£225.00
Net-A-Porter
More from MandalaGems
MandalaGems
Crystal Infused 5 Perfume Oil Gift Set
BUY
$111.11
Etsy
MandalaGems
Crystal Infused 5 Perfume Oil Gift Set
BUY
$79.99
$99.99
Etsy
More from Brooches and Pins
Mejuri x Luar
Single Mejuri X Luar ‘ana’ Hoop Charm
BUY
$98.00
Mejuri
Mango
Metal Scissors Brooch
BUY
£22.99
Mango
Vintage Spirit Jewels
Vintage Style Art Deco Style Sunburst Star Crystal Brooch Pin Brooch Shawl Pin
BUY
£12.00
Etsy
Loewe
Gold-tone Brooch
BUY
£225.00
Net-A-Porter
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted