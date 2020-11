Los Objetos Decorativos

Seashell Box

£63.00

Buy Now Review It

At Los Objetos Decorativos

This piece is the combination of 3D modeling and hand-crafted production. The box can contain small belongings. Dimensions: 11 x 10 x 4,5 cm Weight: 280 gr Materials: Clay unglazed. Matt finish. Crafted by ceramic artisans in Spain.