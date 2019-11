Lush

Seanik

$14.95

Buy Now Review It

At Lush

Soften tangled locks and add oceans of shine with this mineral-rich, volumizing shampoo bar. Seanik is made with ingredients from the sea: softening Irish moss seaweed and Japanese nori seaweed make hair soft as silk from root to tip, and sea salt gives body and volume to hair that tends to fall flat. We've also added lemon oil for extra shine, and a sensual blend of floral oils to perfume your hair subtly all day long.