United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Skims
Seamless Sculpt The Solution 2 Shorts
$65.70
At Net-A-Porter
Editors’ Notes Kim Kardashian West has put years of personal experience with shapewear into creating SKIMS - she used to ‘DIY’ her own solutions after growing frustrated with the lack of available options. Perfect for wearing with skirts or dresses where your right leg is exposed, these shorts are made from stretch-nylon that’s both sculpting and supportive. They're seamless and undetectable under tight clothing.