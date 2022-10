Parade

Seamless Sculpt High Rise Boyshort

$10.00 $5.00

Buy Now Review It

At Parade

An edgeless style designed for endless comfort—high-waisted, full-coverage, and features minimal side seams. No pinching or digging ever. Completely edgeless, for that barely-there feel we know you love. Super-smooth, seriously stretchy, and adapts to the shape of your body.