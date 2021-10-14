United States
Abercrombie and Fitch
Seamless Rib Fabric Scoopneck Bodysuit
$45.00
At Aberombie and Fitch
Seamless Rib Fabric Scoopneck Bodysuit Slim-fitting bodysuit in our softAF seamless rib fabric with scoop neckline and two-snap bottom closure. Imported. Body:90% Nylon, 10% Elastane / Lining:90% Nylon, 10% Elastane Machine wash cold, with like colors Only non-chlorine bleach Tumble dry low Low iron if needed Do not dry clean Store Item: 139-520-0979-900 Web Item: 377912/139-1602-0979-900
