COS Active

Seamless Performance Leggings Blue

$79.00

Buy Now Review It

At COS

COS Active merges comfort, functionality and style. Made from a recycled nylon mix with added stretch, these leggings feature a striking marl effect to stand out. - Slim-fit - Elasticated waistband - Seamless design - Tonal color-block - Cuffed finish at the hem -High waisted for support