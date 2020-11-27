Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Uniqlo
Seamless Down Short Coat
$149.90
$129.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Uniqlo
Durable water-repellent coating.
Need a few alternatives?
Everlane
The Denim Chore Jacket
$88.00
$53.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Everlane
The Cocoon Coat
$250.00
$150.00
from
Everlane
BUY
& Other Stories
Oversized Boxy Long Puffer Jacket
£175.00
£140.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Ugg
Kadence
$98.00
$67.99
from
Ugg
BUY
More from Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Seamless Down Short Coat
$149.90
$129.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Uniqlo
Seamless Down Parka
$129.90
$99.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Uniqlo
Fluffy Fleece Zip Jacket
£19.90
£14.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Uniqlo
Heattech Extra Warm Fleece Lined Thermal Leggings
£12.90
£9.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
More from Outerwear
Everlane
The Denim Chore Jacket
$88.00
$53.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Everlane
The Cocoon Coat
$250.00
$150.00
from
Everlane
BUY
& Other Stories
Oversized Boxy Long Puffer Jacket
£175.00
£140.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Ugg
Kadence
$98.00
$67.99
from
Ugg
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted