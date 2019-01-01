ThirdLove

Seamless Cheeky 3-pack

$18.00

Buy Now Review It

At ThirdLove

Invisible under clothing, the laser cut seamless cheeky is the perfect choice for any outfit. With a little less coverage than a bikini but more than a thong, you'll love this edgy take on a lingerie classic. The laser cut edges hug the body without digging in, practically creating a second skin. Comes in a set of 3 colors. Seamless construction and tag free label for a smooth fit Super soft and breathable fabric Subtly sheer striped engineered elastic waistband Low rise, cheeky coverage Nylon/spandex