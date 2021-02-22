Jockey

Seamfree Cami Strap Bralette

$14.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 90% Nylon, 10% Spandex Features: Pullover Sheerness: Opaque Features: Adjustable Strap Package Quantity: 1 Garment back type: Scoop Bra cup construction details: Padded Cup, Removable Cup Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry TCIN: 51476165 UPC: 789374498759 Item Number (DPCI): 022-09-5647 Origin: Imported Description Treat yourself to the style that's all. about. comfort. The Jockey Generation Seamfree cami strap bralette's wire-free design offers light support and casual comfort around the clock. Plus, it's Seamfree for smooth layering under any top, while the stretchy microfiber fabric makes it comfier than ever. Removable cups offer customizable shaping and modesty, plus the adjustable straps give you a personalized, just-right fit. Like every Jockey Generation product, the Seamfree cami strap bralette is 100% guaranteed for comfort, fit and quality. Feels Good + Does Good Introducing Jockey Generation, new and only at Target. This line of elevated essentials was thoughtfully crafted to deliver effortless style, quality for life and innovative solutions that promise everyday comfort for everyone in your family. When you buy any Jockey Generation product, a portion of your purchase price* up to a total of $500,000 per year will be donated to the Jockey Being Family Foundation to educate, support and strengthen adoptive families to help keep them together forever. Find out more at JockeyBeingFamily website. *For any Jockey Generation product purchased at Target only, Jockey will donate one-half of a percent of the purchase price excluding sales tax up to a total of $500,000 per calendar year to Jockey Being Family Foundation, Ltd. Purchase not tax deductible. Removable Cups Removable cups offer customized wear