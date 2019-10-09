Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Mango
Seam-detail Straight-fit Trousers
$59.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Mango
Textured fabric. Long design. Straight design. Loops. Five pockets. Zip and one button fastening. Decorative seams.
Need a few alternatives?
Rachel Comey
Bandini Pant
$380.00
from
Rachel Comey
BUY
promoted
Nine West
Belted Tapered Carrot Pants
$50.00
$31.44
from
Kohl's
BUY
Sies Marjan
Karolina Ruffled Plissé Linen-blend Straight-leg Pants
£1355.00
£271.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Zara
Faux Leather Pants
$69.90
from
Zara
BUY
More from Mango
Mango
Wrap Cable Knit Cardigan
$49.99
from
Mango
BUY
Mango
Water-repellent Quilted Coat
$119.00
$83.99
from
Mango
BUY
Mango
Flowy Lapel Trench
$119.99
from
Mango
BUY
Mango
Wellies
$129.99
from
Mango
BUY
More from Pants
Maeve
Terrace Floral Pants
$130.00
$69.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Zara SRPLS
Jmp 03
£95.99
from
Zara
BUY
& Other Stories
Loose Wide Leg Jeans
$79.00
$55.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Zara
Zw Premium Denim Worker Jumpsuit
$89.90
from
Zara
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted