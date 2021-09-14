Sealy

Molded Memory Foam Pillow

$30.99

Buy Now Review It

STANDARD SIZE PILLOW: The Sealy Memory Foam Bed Pillow provides the ideal balance of comfort and support for a blissful night’s sleep. PREMIUM MEMORY FOAM: Pressure-relieving memory foam adapts to your unique shape and supports your head and neck for a comfortable night’s sleep. EASY CARE COVER: Plush knit cover provides an added comfort layer and can be unzipped, removed and machine washed for easy care. QUALITY: Proudly designed & assembled in the USA and backed by over 130 years of Sealy quality. FITS A QUEEN PILLOW CASE: Size 16” x 24” x 5. 75” The Sealy Memory Foam Bed Pillow provides the ideal balance of comfort and support for a blissful night’s sleep. High-quality conforming memory foam adapts to your unique shape and supports your head and neck for personalized comfort. Plush knit cover provides an added comfort layer and can be unzipped, removed and machine washed for easy care.