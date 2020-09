SEALEN

Beach Foot Pads For Barefoot, Invisible Shoes Stick On Soles

$11.99

Buy Now Review It

We also provide the black one, please search “SEALEN” in Sports&Outdoors Category. Package Included: 3 pairs * feet pads NOTICE: Please make sure the feet are clean and dry without no wound before applying or they will fell off the feet very soon. If there is a wound in the foot, do not use it.