Snapfish

Seal & Send Merry Pawlidays Cards (20)

$61.00

Buy Now Review It

At Snapfish

These modern seal-and-send cards are our biggest card ever — 7x10” — and are sure to impress your friends and family! Simply fold, seal, address, and send. No envelopes required! Seal the center and sides of the flap with the included stickers. Just choose the perfect design for you to get started! Product Details Matte 110 lb. stationery cardstock Fresh, contemporary look 7x10” card with rounded corners 3 stickers for sealing included Includes return address printing Produced in the United States in compliance with the Forest Stewardship Council and Sustainable Forestry Initiative