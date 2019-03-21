Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorKitchen
Anthropologie

Seagrass-wrapped Tumblers, Set Of 4

$48.00
At Anthropologie
Whether serving iced tea, freshly squeezed lemonade, or your signature sangria, these elegant tumblers lend a textured touch to your tablescape.
Featured in 1 story
Anthropologie's New Summer Home Line Is Here Early
by Elizabeth Buxton