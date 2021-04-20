You Go Natural

Seafoam T-shirt Bun

You Go Natural

Get up and go with this full-coverage turban. Made with Jersey knit, this must-have hair accessory is lined with satin and perfect for protective styling. Features a beautiful Pre-tied knot. It doesn't get any easier. Material - Stretch Jersey knit, Satin-lined. Bun is hand-tied and secured. Available in two sizes: S/M - Stretches up to 24" M/L - Stretches up to 26" Machine wash in cold water on gentle cycle.