United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
You Go Natural
Seafoam T-shirt Bun
$35.00
At You Go Natural
Get up and go with this full-coverage turban. Made with Jersey knit, this must-have hair accessory is lined with satin and perfect for protective styling. Features a beautiful Pre-tied knot. It doesn't get any easier. Material - Stretch Jersey knit, Satin-lined. Bun is hand-tied and secured. Available in two sizes: S/M - Stretches up to 24" M/L - Stretches up to 26" Machine wash in cold water on gentle cycle.