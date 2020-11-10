Plant Seads

Everything you need to know is right in the name: Seads is an acronym that stands for Sustainable Ecology, Adaptive Design. The first product offering is a planter that fits into chain link fencing and is made from recycled plastic. These planters, called ‘SeadPods,’ empower people to grow their own vertical gardens in places that were previously unused. Vertical gardens have many environmental benefits, including: Cleaning the air of Carbon Dioxide and releasing Oxygen Absorbing excess rainwater, keeping our rivers and streams healthy Minimizing urban heating effects during the summer and insulating buildings during the winter Enabling micro-farming in urban centers, reducing food insecurity and eliminating food miles Dampening noise pollution in urban areas Creating more green space in cities